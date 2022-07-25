Trinidad: Axar Patel was the star of the show for India during the second ODI against Windies on Sunday. His 64* off 35 balls helped India over the line in a stiff 312-run chase. India won the game by two wickets and with two balls to spare. Patel’s innings featured three fours and five sixes.Also Read - Shubman Gill Gets Dismissed in MOST Bizarre Fashion During 2nd ODI; Watch Viral Video

His efforts also meant he was the man of the match. With the win, India also managed to wrap up the three-match ODI series with one game still to be played. At the presentation, Patel credited IPL for his good show and hoped he can continue playing this way. Also Read - Not Axar Patel; Shikhar Dhawan Reckons Partnership Between Shreyas Iyer-Sanju Samson Made The Difference

“I think this is a special one. It came at a crucial time and also helped the team to win the series. We have done the same in the IPL. We just needed to remain calm and keep the intensity up. I was playing an ODI after close to 5 years. I would want to continue performing like this for my team,” he said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - WI vs IND 2nd ODI: Axar Patel Heroics Guide India To Thriller Win Against Hosts By 2 Wickets

Opting to bat, Shai Hope smashed a delightful century, while Nicholas Pooran hit a half-century to power West Indies to 311 for six on Sunday. Opening the batting, Hope remained unbeaten on 115 off 135 balls, while Pooran scored 74 off 77 balls. For India, Shardul Thakur picked most wickets, returning with figures of three for 54 in 7 overs.

Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) struck fine half-centuries, but it was Axar Patel’s unbeaten 35-ball 64 that ultimately made the difference as India scampered home with two balls to spare. Alzarri Joseph (2/46) and Kyle Mayers (2/48) scalped two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 311 for 6 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 114, Nicholas Pooran 74; Shardul Thakur 3/54). India: 312 for eight in 49.4 overs (Axar Patel 64 not out, Shreyas Iyer 63, Sanju Samson 54; Alzarri Joseph 2/46, Kyle Mayers 2/48).