New Delhi: Ahead of the second ODI versus England at the iconic Lord's, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies. The announcement was made on Thursday afternoon and the tweet also mentioned that KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion is subject to fitness.

Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. *Inclusion of KL Rahul & Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness. — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2022

As was expected Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the tour. Kohli has been rested because of a mild groin injury he picked up during the final T20I versus England, and Bumrah as he has been playing non-stop cricket. The BCCI has confirmed that they are very much in the scheme of things for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Notably, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Umran Malik have not been included in the squad.