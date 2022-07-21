Trinidad: It is no secret that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is easily the richest cricketing body in the world. With the Indian team on the road, now that the pandemic has eased out, the BCCI booked a chartered flight for the players to travel from Manchester to Trinidad on Tuesday. As per a TOI report, BCCI spend a whopping Rs 3.5 Cr for the flight to take their players to Trinidad. The flight was booked as the contingent was big and the wives of the players were also traveling and hence getting bookings for so many in a commercial flight is difficult.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan And Co. Resort to Indoor Nets Due to Rain Ahead of 1st ODI at Trinidad | WATCH VIDEO

“The BCCI spend Rs 3.5 Cr on the chartered flight that took Team India from Manchester on Tuesday afternoon to Port-of-Spain by 11:30 PM IST. The reason the chartered flight was booked for the team was not Covid-19, it is difficult to book so many tickets in a commercial flight- the Indian contingent includes of 16 players and members of the support staff, including head coach Rahul Dravid. There are players’ wives who traveled to the Cribbean too,” said the source to TOI. Also Read - Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill or Ruturaj Gaikwad - Who Will Open With Captain Shikhar Dhawan in 1st ODI?

Also Read - India's Predicted Playing 11 For 1st ODI vs West Indies: Ishan Kishan or Ruturaj Gaikwad - Who Will Open With Captain Shikhar Dhawan?

India’s squad for 3 ODIs for WI: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

The opening ODI takes place on July 22 (Friday) at Trinidad.