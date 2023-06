Home

IND Vs WI: Chesteshwar Pujara Gets Axe; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar Earn Maiden India Test Call-Ups

Mukesh Kumar was s standby player in India's WTC final squad.

New Delhi: India left out Cheteshwar Pujara while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar and Ruturaj Gaikwad earned their maiden India Test call-ups as the BCCI on Friday announced the squads for their tour to West Indies.

TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

