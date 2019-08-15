Ind vs WI: So, then what was all that? The world felt that the Universe Boss has called it a day, but it seems Chris Gayle has not. Yes, Gayle rubbished all retirement rumours in an interview with Windies Cricket after the 3rd ODI. Fans felt the way he got a warm send-off from the Indian team, he may have secretly decided that that was it, but no. In a video posted by Windies Cricket, Gayle clears the speculation and states that he hasn’t called it quits yet. “I didn’t announce any retirement. Yeah, I am still with West Indies cricket until any further notice,” he said.

Here is how fans reacted to Gayle’s comment:

2 minutes of silence for overenthusiastic people who had a prematured ejaculation about his retirement. — Quarantanove (@LeftarmOrthodox) August 14, 2019

another afridi in the making — SUNIL kumar (@kirkitcrazy) August 14, 2019

Have a bit more respect for the West Indies man, either play or move. Allow some youngsters or guys that are scoring runs domestically to have an opportunity. Sick and tired of this issue feeding your ego. I’m a fan but it’s getting tiresome. — Maurice Brown (@mobrownz) August 15, 2019

ultimate would be if he could stay at/in the intl t20 tourneys and not be yanked away to national stuff .. at least until national team gets better .. bring back other greats like djbravo, pollard — Steven (@clogicca) August 15, 2019

This would come as a surprise to all his fans as some of them even started sending Gayle ‘Happy retirement’ messages.

Gayle is his team’s all-time run-scorer in ODIs with 10480 runs from 301 matches. He made his ODI debut in 1999 against India. He has notched 25 tons and 54 half-centuries in ODI cricket.

India defeated West Indies to make it 2-0 and to win the ODI series.