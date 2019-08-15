Ind vs WI: So, then what was all that? The world felt that the Universe Boss has called it a day, but it seems Chris Gayle has not. Yes, Gayle rubbished all retirement rumours in an interview with Windies Cricket after the 3rd ODI. Fans felt the way he got a warm send-off from the Indian team, he may have secretly decided that that was it, but no. In a video posted by Windies Cricket, Gayle clears the speculation and states that he hasn’t called it quits yet. “I didn’t announce any retirement. Yeah, I am still with West Indies cricket until any further notice,” he said.
Here is how fans reacted to Gayle’s comment:
This would come as a surprise to all his fans as some of them even started sending Gayle ‘Happy retirement’ messages.
Gayle is his team’s all-time run-scorer in ODIs with 10480 runs from 301 matches. He made his ODI debut in 1999 against India. He has notched 25 tons and 54 half-centuries in ODI cricket.
India defeated West Indies to make it 2-0 and to win the ODI series.