Ahmedabad: After the 44-run win over West Indies on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi stadium, India allrounder Deepak Hooda confessed his dream in a candid chat with Suryakumar Yadav. Hooda said that it was his dream to get his debut cap from either MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli.

"I made my debut in the first ODI, it was an amazing feeling. You always work hard for that, before the match I spoke to you (Suryakumar Yadav). I feel blessed to be a part of the side. It was my childhood dream to get cap from either MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli. Getting the cap from Kohli was an amazing feeling. I worked on sidelining the distraction and work on my process," Hooda told teammate Suryakumar Yadav in a video posted on BCCI.TV.