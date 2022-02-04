Ahmedabad: With a number of players likely not to be available for selection for the first ODI versus West Indies, all-rounder Deepak Hooda may get to make his ODI debut. Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja will not be available for various reasons and that may be a blessing in disguise for Deepak, who has been among the top-all-rounders in the IPL over the past few seasons.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI vs West Indies 1st ODI at Ahmedabad: Rohit Sharma Era Begins

With Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad also testing positive for Covid, it is likely that KL Rahul opens with newly-appointed full-time limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma. Also Read - Irfan Pathan on How Virat Kohli Can Help New Captain Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli would slot in at No 3, while Suryakumar Yadav may play at No 4 depending on the match situation. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Captain Hardik Pandya Batting in The Nets Would Give Respite to Fans | WATCH VIDEO

It would be Rishabh Pant who would walk out at No 5 and could be followed by Hooda. Hooda coming in after Pant would give the all-rounder a chance to play the role of a finisher – like he has done over the years in the IPL.

India’s Predicted XI for 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal