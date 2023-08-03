Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction For 3rd T20I, India tour of West Indies: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For IND vs WI
Here you will get India vs West Indies dream11 team for Thursday’s 3rd T20I India tour of West Indies match to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad , Trinidad at 8 PM IST. Also get the probable playing XIs, live streaming and full squads for India tour of West Indies.
New Delhi: Team India will begin their five-match T20I series against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad with the first T20I on Thursday. India defeated West Indies 2-1 in the three-match ODI series which ended at the same venue on Tuesday.
Trending Now
Two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies are the co-hosts of the 2024 T20 World Cup next year and will be looking to build their dominance in the build-up to the tournament after failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year.
For West Indies, Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran, who was the highest run-scorer in Major League Cricket (MLC) will be available for the T20I series and will be a big boost to their line-up. Apart from Pooran, ODI skipper Shai Hope and Rajasthan Royals pacer Oshane Thomas will be making a comeback in the West Indies T20I lineup as well.
For India, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh could be seen in Indian colours once again. It will be interesting to see if Indian team management will play Sanju Samson over ‘Player of the Series in ODIs Ishan Kishan in this contest.
India vs West Indies Match Details
Date- 3rd August 2023
Time- 08:00 PM IST
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad
India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan (C)
Batters: Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Shimron Hetmyer
All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh
India vs West Indies Probable XIs:
India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Umran Malik/Avesh Khan
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles/Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd/Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph/Oshane Thomas
India vs West Indies T20I Squads:
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you