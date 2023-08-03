Home

Sports

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction For 3rd T20I, India tour of West Indies: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For IND vs WI

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction For 3rd T20I, India tour of West Indies: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For IND vs WI

Here you will get India vs West Indies dream11 team for Thursday’s 3rd T20I India tour of West Indies match to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad , Trinidad at 8 PM IST. Also get the probable playing XIs, live streaming and full squads for India tour of West Indies.

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction For 3rd T20I, India tour of West Indies: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For IND vs WI

New Delhi: Team India will begin their five-match T20I series against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad with the first T20I on Thursday. India defeated West Indies 2-1 in the three-match ODI series which ended at the same venue on Tuesday.

Trending Now

Two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies are the co-hosts of the 2024 T20 World Cup next year and will be looking to build their dominance in the build-up to the tournament after failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year.

For West Indies, Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran, who was the highest run-scorer in Major League Cricket (MLC) will be available for the T20I series and will be a big boost to their line-up. Apart from Pooran, ODI skipper Shai Hope and Rajasthan Royals pacer Oshane Thomas will be making a comeback in the West Indies T20I lineup as well.

For India, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh could be seen in Indian colours once again. It will be interesting to see if Indian team management will play Sanju Samson over ‘Player of the Series in ODIs Ishan Kishan in this contest.

India vs West Indies Match Details

Date- 3rd August 2023

Time- 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad

India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan (C)

Batters: Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

India vs West Indies Probable XIs:

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Umran Malik/Avesh Khan

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles/Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd/Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph/Oshane Thomas

India vs West Indies T20I Squads:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES