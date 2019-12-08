IND vs WI Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Weather Report: From morning 7 to 10 am, the weather forecast is partly cloudy, but after 11 and 2 pm, the forecast is of Intermittent clouds. As the day goes on there rise in temperature is expected, but the cloud cover also is expected to clear. From 3 pm to 5 pm the forecast partly sunny and by dusk there will be 0 per cent changes of precipitation. Pitch Report: "This is going to be a pitch where lots of runs can be expected. Even with likely rains, the pitch will favour the batsmen," the pitch curator was quoted as saying by PTI.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for IND vs WI

My Dream11 Team

Nicolas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma (CAPTAIN), Virat Kohli (VICE CAPTAIN), KL Rahul, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kieron Pollard, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sheldon Cottrell

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST

IND vs WI Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell

