IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

After winning the first ODI convincingly, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to continue their domination and win the second ODI and seal the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Wednesday.Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Trolls Himself When Compared to Australia Great Michael Bevan

Since India didn’t have much trouble in defeating West Indies in the first match, hosts are unlikely to make any changes in their playing XI. However, the focus will be on vice-captain KL Rahul who has joined the team after a family engagement and was seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the game. Also Read - Windies All-Roudner Akeal Hosein Wants To Impress In ODI Series Ahead Of IPL Auction

Ishan Kishan, who opened with Rohit in the first ODI did a decent job with a 36-ball 28 and both Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav also did well to finish the game for India. If Rahul plays, then either of the three among Kishan, Deepak Hooda, and Suryakumar would have to sit out to accommodate him as Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are certain to play. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan, Sheryas Iyer Train After Recovering From COVID-19

TOSS: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI toss between West Indies and India will take place at 1:00 PM IST – February 09.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium

IND vs WI My Dream11 Team

Rohit Sharma, Brandon King, Virat Kohli, Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Holder (c), Washington Sundar (vc), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Hayden Walsh

IND vs WI Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar

West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach and Nkrumah Bonner