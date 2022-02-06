The much-talked template of India will be in focus as they face the West Indies in their landmark 1000th One-day International in the form of a series opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. After being blanked 3-0 by South Africa in the ODI series in January, India would be back to playing in the comfort and familiarity of home conditions as they seek to shape their template in the format. India’s way of working in the ODIs has been the top-order getting the bulk of runs and then expect the middle-order to cash on it. But in the series against South Africa, neither of them worked with the middle-order becoming a glaring point of weakness. Sharma’s return, after a left hamstring injury, is expected to boost the top-order with Ishan Kishan now confirmed as his opening partner in absence of Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad (down with Covid-19) and Mayank Agarwal still in quarantine.Also Read - India's Template In Focus As They Face West Indies in Landmark 1000th ODI

TOSS: India vs West Indies 1st ODI toss between West Indies and India will take place at 1:00 PM IST – February 06.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith

IND vs WI Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar

West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach and Nkrumah Bonner