IND vs WI T20 Dream11 Team Prediction

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction India vs West Indies T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs WI, India vs West Indies 1st T20, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs West Indies, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies ODI, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs West Indies T20, IND vs WI 2nd T20IAlso Read - India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Showers Huge Praises On Ravi Bishnoi, Mentions Shreyas Iyer In Scheme Of Things For T20 World Cup

TOSS: India vs West Indies 2nd T20 toss between West Indies and India will take place at 6:30 PM IST – February 18. Also Read - Highlights | IND vs WI 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Star in 6-Wicket Victory Over West Indies

Time: 7.00 PM IST. Also Read - Skipper Rohit Slams 19-ball 40 as India Cruise to Six-Wicket Win Over WI

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

IND vs WI Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers (vc), Kieron Pollard, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Odean Smith, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs WI Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav and Harpreet Brar.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.