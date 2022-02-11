IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

A dominant India will be looking to complete a series sweep against the West Indies in the third and final match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. In the ongoing series, India have been bailed out by the bowlers while West Indies haven't been able to get the desired fight from their batters.

With Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer out of their isolation period after recovering from Covid-19, expect India to make further experiments now that they have an unassailable lead in the series. If Dhawan returns, it will be India's new opening pair after Rohit Sharma-Ishan Kishan in the first match and then Rishabh Pant becoming a surprise partner for Sharma in the second match.

Virat Kohli will be itching to get a big knock after two lean showings while Suryakumar Yadav will be aiming to carry forward his good show in the middle-order apart from KL Rahul making runs in the middle overs.

TOSS: India vs West Indies 3rd ODI toss between West Indies and India will take place at 1:00 PM IST – February 11.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium

IND vs WI My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope, Rohit Sharma(VC), Lokesh Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav(C), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Alzarri Joseph, Prasidh Krishna, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur/Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach

IND vs WI Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar

West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach and Nkrumah Bonner