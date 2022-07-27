WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 3rd ODI

India will lock horns against West Indies for the 3rd ODI in Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad. India already won the series by 2-0 now the visitors will look to clean sweep the ODI series. On the other hand, West Indies also looks to win the last match of the series.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies and India 3rd ODI will take place at 6.30 PM IST Also Read - Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad And Arshdeep Singh - Likely Changes in India's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd ODI vs Windies

Time – 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

WI vs IND My Dream 11 Team

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shai Hope (vc), Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Shardul Thakur, Alzarri Joseph, Yuzvendra Chahal

WI vs IND Probable Playing XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh