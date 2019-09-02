Ind vs WI: Fans feel it is the end of the road for Rohit Sharma in Test cricket after Hanuma Vihari came up with yet another brilliant knock of 53* in the second innings at Jamaica. The ever-so-talented Vihari slammed his maiden Test century in the first innings where he scored 111 runs. Vihari looks to have made the No 6 position in Tests his own. Rohit was in contention for that spot but with such performances one after the other, it seems Rohit is fast losing out on cementing his spot as a Test cricketer. While some fans feel it is the end of the road in Tests for Rohit, some others believe he should be made to open.

Here is how fans feel it is over for Rohit:

No Rohit Sharma please. Just like Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Aggarwal india can find someone from Domestic or Indian ‘A’ with right technique and can negate new ball — Krishna Kumar (@AtkrishnanKumar) September 2, 2019

Hanuma Vihari has batted very well, end of Rohit Sharma in Tests? — Srikanth (@srikanthan09) September 2, 2019

Time for #RohitSharma to open in test match cricket..Let’s show the door to #KLRahul let him toil hard in domestic cricket let him suffer let him play in empty stadiums.Let him realise what hard work is.Than only he will come back stronger.Take #HanumaVihari as an example #WIvIND — Harshad parmar (@Harshad9Parmar) September 2, 2019

Fifty for Hanuma Vihari. Final nail in the coffin of Rohit Sharma’s test career? He’s even a competition to Hardik Pandya now. Well played young man! — Hrithik (@hrithik_says) September 1, 2019

Hanuma’s innings was laced with eight fours and a six. He looked positive and was looking for runs from the outset. Vihari can also roll his arms over and that also gives him an edge over Rohit Sharma. Windies still need 423 runs to win, they have eight wickets in hand.