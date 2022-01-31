New Delhi: After an unsuccessful tour to South Africa, Team India resume play against West Indies in a home series starting from Feb 6. Rohit Sharma after recovering from injury will be back in action as the captain of the limited over side. With KL Rahul being available from the 2nd ODI, the entire nation wants Virat Kohli to see the champion batter he is always been, says from India international Reetinder Singh Sodhi.Also Read - You Do Not Need To Be a Captain To Be The Leader: Virat Kohli

There are a lot of major tournaments coming up, including the World Cups, it's high time for Kohli to step up for the Men in Blue.

"Until some time back, he was the captain of the Indian cricket team in all 3 formats. Now, he's not the captain in any format, so a lot has transpired in the last few months. Now, the Indian cricket team and the entire nation wants to see Virat Kohli, the champion batter he's always been, back. We have a lot of important tournaments coming up, including the World Cups, and it's important for Virat to contribute. We want to see Virat Kohli at the peak of his form," Sodhi told India News.

He sends out a subtle warning to all the opposition teams out there that if the Royal Challengers Bangalore man gets going and then it’ll be unimaginable what will happen to the opposition.

“A champion player always competes with himself and never runs after records. If he decides to shatter his own records, then imagine what will happen to the opposition,” Sodhi added.