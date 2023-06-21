Home

India’s First Test Vs West Indies In Doubt? CWI Faces Serious Logistical Complications – Check Details

The West Indies team are currently in Zimbabwe competing in the ongoing ODI World Cup Qualifiers.

India's tour to West Indies starts on July 12 and ends on August 13.

New Delhi: India’s first Test against West India that starts from July 12 looks to be in jeopardy as the host nation are expected to face some logistical issues. The West Indies team are currently in Zimbabwe playing the 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers which is scheduled to end on July 9.

The first Test between India and West Indies will be played in Dominica and a normal international travel from Harare in Zimbabwe to Roseau (capital city of Dominica) takes about two days. Even if that happens, the players will be completely jetlagged that could affect their performance on the field.

Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, and Alzarri Joseph are the four players who play both formats for West Indies and are currently the part of the squad in the CWC Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

In case West Indies qualify for the CWC Qualifier final, they can release the players in the Test squad for India since the summit clash is nothing but a dead rubber. A place in the CWC final would ensure a team’s entry in the main tournament that India is hosting in October-November.

“We have multiple options, but first we need to qualify for the CWC,” a Cricket West Indies (CWI) official was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz. “The final of the CWCQ is meaningless, so our Test players won’t participate,” the official further added. “But first we need to make sure we reach the final.”

West Indies have so far defeated USA in their opening ecounter and will next face Nepal (June 22), hosts Zimbabwe (June 24) and then Netherlands two days later. The Super Sixes stage begins on June 29 and ends on July 7.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will be reaching the Caribbean by July 1 as per reports. India’s white-ball series against Afghanistan got postponed giving the players a much-needed rest after a grulleing two months of non-stop Indian Premier League.

After India’s arrival in Caribbean, the players will get atleast 10 days to prepare and get acclimatized with the conditions. The Indian squads for the West Indies series are expected to be announced soon.

