Trinidad: With the series in the pocket, Shikhar Dhawan-led India may now give opportunities to players who missed out during the first two games. It would mean tough choices would have to be made because India has been on a winning streak. And with the ODI World Cup set to take place next year, a little experimenting would do no harm to the side.Also Read - WATCH: Team India's BIZARRE Ride in Tobago Ahead of 3rd ODI vs WI is Hilarious; Video Goes VIRAL

There are three likely changes that could be incorporated for the final ODI versus West Indies. Also Read - Nicholas Pooran Reveals The Reason Behind West Indies Loss in 2nd ODI

Ishan Kishan For Sanju Samson: Samson was the star for India in the second ODI, but he may have to make way for the other wicketkeeper in the side – Ishan Kishan. Kishan, who is usually a constant in T20Is nowadays, missed the first two games. He would like to make amends if he gets a go in the final ODI. Also Read - Shreyas Iyer Makes BIG Statement on No. 3 Spot in Virat Kohli's Absence

Ruturaj Gaikwad For Shubman Gill: Before the start of the series, Gaikwad was the favourite to open with captain Shikhar Dhawan, but the management backed Shubman Gill – who did not disappoint. Now, with the series in the bag, there is no harm in giving Gaikwad his maiden ODI cap.

Arshdeep Singh For Avesh Khan: It may be a little unfair on Avesh Khan, who had a forgetful debut. But, given Arshdeep’s show in the T20Is recently against England, the management would be tempted to get him in the XI and see how it goes. Arshdeep, being a left-armer, would bring a different perspective to things.

India would once again start favourites against the hosts in the final ODI.