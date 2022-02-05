Mumbai: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan to India’s squad for the first ODI against the West Indies to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.Also Read - IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma Sounds Warning to Other Teams, Says If Things Don't Work We Will Always Have Plan B

The much-talked template of India will be in focus as they face the West Indies in their landmark 1000th One-day International in the form of a series opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. After being blanked 3-0 by South Africa in the ODI series in January, India would be back to playing in the comfort and familiarity of home conditions as they seek to shape their template in the format.

India’s way of working in the ODIs has been the top-order getting the bulk of runs and then expecting the middle-order to cash on it. But in the series against South Africa, neither of them worked with the middle-order becoming a glaring point of weakness. Skipper Rohit Sharma, in a virtual press conference on Saturday, said he doesn’t think that the template will undergo drastic changes due to the loss in South Africa.

Squad for the 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan

