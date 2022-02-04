Ahmedabad: With Shikhar Dhawan set to miss the first ODI, ex-India wicketkeeper Saba Karim wants Ishan Kishan to open with Rohit Sharma against West Indies. That happens or not remains to be seen. Karim wants Kishan to open because he can take full advantage of the field restrictions in the powerplay.Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Yash Dhull to KS Bharat; Indian Batters With Base Price of Rs 20 Lakh Likely to Get High Bids

"This will be the right combination as well because if Ishan Kishan opens with Rohit Sharma, the sort of character Ishan has, his strike rate is always high, which means he can take advantage of the powerplay," Karim explained while speaking on India News.

Karim also noted that India does not have too many options with the series coming up. "You don't have options left as well as your squad has been severely depleted because of the players who have gotten infected. Because of that, I feel we will see a new approach," Karim said.