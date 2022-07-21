Trinidad: In a little more than 24 hours, a Rohit Sharma-less Indian side would lock horns with hosts West Indies in the ODI opener at Trinidad. Despite missing big stars like Rohit, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in the batting department, the side is spoilt for choices. There are four potential options as openers who can partner captain Shikhar Dhawan at the top.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing 11 For 1st ODI vs West Indies: Ishan Kishan or Ruturaj Gaikwad - Who Will Open With Captain Shikhar Dhawan?

Here are the four candidates for the opening position: Also Read - Rohit Sharma on Break; Shikhar Dhawan And Co. Arrive in Caribbean in Style | WATCH

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Given the fact that he is a right-hander, he has maximum chances of opening with Dhawan. Gaikwad has been short of runs recently, but knowing the kind of quality he has – you will not write off a big score in the first ODI. Also Read - WATCH: Rahul Dravid Steals Show in Shikhar Dhawan's Latest Instagram Reel as Team India Prepare For West Indies Series

Shubman Gill: Despite being a consistent performer in the IPL, Gill has not optimised his potential in the ODI format and if he gets an opportunity – he would like to change that notion.

Ishan Kishan: One feels had Rohit been in the side, Kishan could have opened with him. Now, it is unlikely he would open along with Dhawan. He too is an opening option for the side.

Sanju Samson: The Kerala-born cricketer may not have opened the batting for India in recent times, but he can open. It would be interesting to see if he gets a game and if he does – what is his role and batting position.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs for WI: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.