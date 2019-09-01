India red-ball specialist and senior pacer – Ishant Sharma added another feather to his cap as he became the most successful pace bowler from the country outside Asia, surpassing Kapil Dev who held the record till now. Ishant removed Windies wicketkeeper-batsman Jahmar Hamilton on the day 3 of the ongoing second Test between India and West Indies to reach the landmark at Sabina Park, Jamaica. Sharma went on to take one wicket in the first innings against Windies and as a result, he went past former Indian skipper to achieve the feat.

Dev held the record with 155 wickets outside Asia and with the lone wicket, Sharma took his tally up to 156 wickets. Spinner Anil Kumble has the most wickets outside Asia as he has 200 scalps to his credit outside Asia. The 30-year-old Ishant had a memorable outing in the first Test against Windies where he scalped eight wickets to power India to a record 318-run victory at North Sound, Antigua.

That’s a wrap. West Indies bowled out for 117. #TeamIndia will walk out to bat again, lead by 299 runs #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/TKiOtiEjn8 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2019



Pacer Jasprit Bumrah also had exceptional first innings as he scalped six wickets, finishing the innings with figures of 6/27. On day two of the Test, the pacer had taken the wickets of John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder and Kraigg Brathwaite.

Bumrah had recorded his first hat-trick in his international career on day two of the second Test.

With this hat-trick, Bumrah became only the third Indian to achieve the feat in the longest format of the game. Previously Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan had taken hat-tricks in Test matches for India.

Harbhajan had achieved the feat against Australia in 2001 whereas Pathan had taken a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006.

Bumrah dismissed Bravo, Brooks and Chase in successive balls in the 9th over of the Windies innings.

Bravo was sent back to the pavilion as Bumrah had him caught at the second slip. Brooks and Chase were caught plum in front and both were adjudged leg-before wicket.

Chase was originally given not-out but Kohli had opted for a review and the ball tracker showed that the ball was clearly hitting the stumps.

While filing this story, Windies’ first innings folded for 117 runs and India opted for not enforcing the follow-on.