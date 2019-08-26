Ind vs WI: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again proved why he is considered one of the best in modern times. It was a fiery spell of fast bowling where he got the ball to talk. Bumrah extracted inswing and outswing with ease and that was not dealt well by the hosts. Bumrah majorly pitched the ball up allowing it to do its bit and it paid off as he returned with figures of five for seven. It was also probably the best spell of fast bowling by an Indian pacer overseas. He has now taken five wickets in an innings in his first tour to South Africa, England, Australia and now West Indies.
“Feeling good and we built pressure as a bowling unit which was nice. We used the breeze to our advantage and stuck to our plans. Lot of hard-work and practice goes into that (about bowling the outswinger). I always had the inswinger but the more I played the more confident I got. Playing with the Dukes ball in England helped me a lot too. It has helped my confidence. Always trying to evolve as a bowler and always trying to do new things and when the ball is not swinging maybe try and use the seam to get the movement,” said Bumrah after the match.