Ind vs WI: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again proved why he is considered one of the best in modern times. It was a fiery spell of fast bowling where he got the ball to talk. Bumrah extracted inswing and outswing with ease and that was not dealt well by the hosts. Bumrah majorly pitched the ball up allowing it to do its bit and it paid off as he returned with figures of five for seven. It was also probably the best spell of fast bowling by an Indian pacer overseas. He has now taken five wickets in an innings in his first tour to South Africa, England, Australia and now West Indies.

Here is how Twitter lauded him:

Watched the second innings highlights three times this morning. I have concluded that Jasprit Bumrah is not from Planet Earth. #INDvWI #TestCricket — Shriya Mandira Rajachandra (@shriya_mandira) August 26, 2019

Boom Boom @Jaspritbumrah93 with ball and @benstokes38 with bat are doing their bit to sell Cricket Worldwide. What an incredible era to be alive. Fast bowling and All round Cricket in the Peak of this generation. #JaspritBumrah #BenStokes #TestCricket — Amit Pokharel (@AmitPokharel4) August 26, 2019

Bumrah at his best….windies feeling the heat of scary spell from Jasprit bumrah…. congrats … — Unni KM (@UnniKM5) August 26, 2019

#TeamIndia bowling 🎳 looked specially pernicious with #JaspritBumrah leading the charge, the slight hint of swing into the left handers 🤚 saw wickets cartwheeling 🤸‍♂️the last wicket irritated 😤 for a while before the dramatic catch by #RishabPant good win #INDvWI #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/1u58stk1qs — Nisar 🏏 🍿 🕋🏛 (@ahmeds027) August 26, 2019

Imagine being Jasprit Bumrah and doing this on the same day Ben Stokes went crazy https://t.co/HHM3a9yq7E — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) August 26, 2019

“Feeling good and we built pressure as a bowling unit which was nice. We used the breeze to our advantage and stuck to our plans. Lot of hard-work and practice goes into that (about bowling the outswinger). I always had the inswinger but the more I played the more confident I got. Playing with the Dukes ball in England helped me a lot too. It has helped my confidence. Always trying to evolve as a bowler and always trying to do new things and when the ball is not swinging maybe try and use the seam to get the movement,” said Bumrah after the match.