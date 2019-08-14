Ind vs WI: Looks like for the first time in the series, India captain Virat Kohli has something to think about. West Indies opener Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis looked in belligerent form right from the outset after Windies opted to bat first after winning the toss. Gayle and Lewis did not want to get a look in as they teed off. Both the opener took a liking for Indian opening bowlers Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Gayle bludgeoned his way to a 50 off 28 balls. Not just Shami and Bhuvi, even Khaleel faced the heat as Evin and Gayle kept swinging without any fear.

Indian bowling faced the heat after the onslaught from the Windies openers.

Indian cricket team bowling without any plan.Slot ,slot ,short ,short .Where the hell are Yorkers .And pant getting cramps without doing anything .Funny — Apar (@Apar86508989) August 14, 2019

Indian bowling attack – Jasprit Bumrah = Pakistan bowling attack#WIvIND — JSK (@imjsk27) August 14, 2019

Universe Boss is crushing the Indian Bowling 😂😂

He is playing T10 #WIvIND — Anjan (@anzan_nepal) August 14, 2019

Absolute rubbish bowling by Indian seamers, we might be chasing a score in excess of 370+. — Amit Patel (@AmitMUFC) August 14, 2019

Speaking at the toss, Holder said: “We are going to bat first. Seems like a good wicket and opportunity to put some runs on the board. We need to focus on things we can control. We’ve done a lot of talk, it’s time for execution. We need to learn and take responsibility. We got to play as a team. We’ve got two changes. Sheldon Cotrell is out and Keemo Paul replaces him. We’ve left out Oshane Thomas and brought in Fabien Allen.”

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli said: “Not a bad thing at all, the toss is not in your control mostly. It’s an opportunity to come out here and execute our skill-sets. We spoke about in the last game, how after a drinks break, we lost our way. One change. (Yuzvendra) Chahal comes in for Kuldeep Yadav.

Playing XI:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (Captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed