Ind vs WI: India opener KL Rahul once again faced the heat in the ongoing tour of the Caribbean for another failure. India was looking to get quick runs in the second innings in order to declare, but Rahul, in order to get his eye in, started wasting balls. Eventually, he was dismissed for a painful six off 63 balls. It was Kemar Roach who got the better of him. Twitter was furious and was in no mood to spare him. Rahul was brutally trolled on social space after his poor outing at Jamaica.

Here is how Twitter became ruthless:

I wish everyone gets as many opportunities in life as KL Rahul ! #INDvWI #WIvIND — عابدہ Abida (@Abida07) September 1, 2019

Me Waiting for Kl rahul 50 pic.twitter.com/yQn9IqzpVp — S Randhawa🏏 (@Randhawa36_) September 1, 2019

West indies team to k.l rahul #klrahul pic.twitter.com/wORyXGIDte — Deepak R Sharma (@apex0031) September 1, 2019

Ishant Sharma scored a fifty. KL Rahul doesn’t have one in his last 11 Test innings #WIvIND — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 31, 2019

6 off 62 balls. Hey Rahul, I know how that feels 🙈 hang in there… #WIvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 1, 2019

He is no more the same consistent Rahul I watched as a 19-20 year old.

His attitude was totally different.

Had a baby face but seemed too mature of his age. I think his beard has increased his masculinity but taken away his maturity as a cricketer.#Justjoking. — KAKU काकू (@VIVEK2904_) September 1, 2019

KL Rahul spends more time being half naked in beaches and swimming pools than on the crease in Team India’s jersey. #WIvIND — Sri Gochi Guruji (@SriGochiGuruji) September 1, 2019

Ishant Sharma is better than KL Rahul.. — Parivesh – Universal Brother ❤️ (@Parivesh95) September 1, 2019

KL Rahul 6(63)

Can’t we have Ishant As Our Test Opener?@BCCI I bet he will score more. #INDvWI — ANSH (@Ansh_MSDian) September 1, 2019

Rahul will look to get among the runs when he returns to India. Rahul did not look comfortable during his stay at the crease and failed to negotiate a Roach beauty.