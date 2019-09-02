Ind vs WI: India opener KL Rahul once again faced the heat in the ongoing tour of the Caribbean for another failure. India was looking to get quick runs in the second innings in order to declare, but Rahul, in order to get his eye in, started wasting balls. Eventually, he was dismissed for a painful six off 63 balls. It was Kemar Roach who got the better of him. Twitter was furious and was in no mood to spare him. Rahul was brutally trolled on social space after his poor outing at Jamaica.
Here is how Twitter became ruthless:
Rahul will look to get among the runs when he returns to India. Rahul did not look comfortable during his stay at the crease and failed to negotiate a Roach beauty.