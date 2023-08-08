IND vs WI Live Cricket Streaming For 3rd T20I: How To Watch IND vs WI Coverage On TV And Online

Home

Check out the live streaming details for the IND vs WI 3rd T20I match to be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

India need a win to stay in contention in the series

India’s young batting order has not got going in unison and hence, the side find themselves in a corner after having lost the first two matches of the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies. After not being able to chase down a relatively easy target in the first match, the Indian batting further disappointed in the second one. The bowlers did their bit, but the West Indies tail showed enough steel to drag their side over the line and give India their second defeat.

Hardik Pandya said he wanted the side to be far better with the bat and the batters have to respond in this third match at Georgetown’s Providence Stadium on August 8th. The openers have to set a good platform and Suryakumar Yadav, the man who has not yet fired in the first two matches, will have to make a statement.

When will the IND vs WI, 3rd T20I match be played?

The 3rd T20I match between IND vs WI will be played onAugust 08, Tuesday, 08:00 pm IST.

Where will the IND vs WI, 3rd T20I match be played?

The 3rd T20I match between IND vs WI will be played at Georgetown’s Providence Stadium, Guayana.

What time will the IND vs WI, 3rd T20I match start?

The 3rd T20I match between IND vs WI will start at 8 PM IST.

How to live stream the IND vs WI 3rd T20I match?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the IND vs WI 3rd T20I match on the Jio Cinema and FanCode app.

How to watch IND vs WI, 3rd T20I match on TV?

The IND vs WI 3rd T20I match will be shown on DD Sports channel.

What are the Probable 11s of IND vs WI for their Finals in 3rd T20I?

India Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

