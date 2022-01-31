Mumbai: In a few days’ time, India would host West Indies in a white-ball series, and what would hog all the attention is – Rohit Sharma – the new limited-overs captain. With Rohit at the helm of things in the field, it will be a start of new innings for the opening batter of India. Rohit will not be new to leadership as he has been the most successful IPL captain, something that gave him an edge over the others in BCCI appointing him as Virat Kohli’s successor.Also Read - Harbhajan Singh on His Rumoured Rift With MS Dhoni - 'No Complaints Against Him'

ICC's T20 World Cup 2022 and World Cup 2023 would be Rohit's next target. And the preparations would start when India take on West Indies in the opening ODI.

So, what are the five BIG challenges in front of India's new limited-overs captain:

Managing ‘KING’ Kohli: This will be a major challenge for Rohit as Kohli has a big reputation. He has led India for seven years and has done a good job. In the past, there have been rumours of friction between them and hence their chemistry would be something fans will certainly keep a close eye on.

ICC Title Drought: This has been the big criticism with Kohli, he does not have an ICC trophy in his cabinet. In the next 20 months, there are two ICC tournaments and that would be Rohit’s target, especially after the way they were knocked out in the group stages of the 2021 T20 World Cup.