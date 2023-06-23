Home

Mukesh Kumar Vows To Extract Much From Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In West Indies Tour | EXCLUSIVE

Mukesh Kumar has been named in both India's ODI and Test squads for the West Indies tour that starts on July 12.

Mukesh Kumar was in India's standby list for during WTC final against Australia. (Image: Special Arrangement)

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals seamer Mukesh Kumar admitted that he wasn’t expecting a call in both ODI and Test squads for the upcoming West Indies tour but had a feeling that he might get called up some time in future.

The 29-year-old Bengal got his maiden India Test team call-up on Friday after veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was give rest keeping in mind his workload management. Mukesh had earnerd an ODI call-up last year against South Africa but didn’t get a game.

“I was expecting a call in the Indian team one day but didn’t not expect that I will be picked up for both squads,” Mukesh told India.com in an exclusive intercation on Friday. Notably, the website was the first to break the news of his selection to Mukesh as he was unaware of the development.

Mukesh has been on the rise since the past one year. Apart from his exploits for Bengal in domestic cricket, Mukesh also caught the selector’s eye for India A where he took two five-wicket hauls – one each against Bangaldesh and New Zealand A.

Post that, Delhi Capitals roped him the IPL 2023 auction for a whopping amount of Rs 5.5 crore. Although he took just seven wickets in 10 matches in IPL 2023, Mukesh’s highlight was the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad where he defended 11 runs in the final over to hand his team win.

Asked about his target from the Caribbean, Mukesh was clear in his mind. “My target would be to make the playing XI, bowl good at nets and contribute to the team’s success. I will try my level best to support the team in terms of bowling and fielding,” he added.

The Bihar-born pacer also stated that he will try to extract as much as he can from both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the tour. “Both are legends of the game. I will try to extract as much as I can from both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. I will speak to them about the field placements and try to grab as much possible from them,” added the fast bowler.

Mukesh also recalled how Mohammed Shami helped him once before Bengal’s Ranji Trophy game last season despite the veteran was to travel to Australia. “I keep on talking with Mohammed Shami and he supports me a lot. I remember one such instance just before the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy semifinal against Madhya Pradesh.

“He was to depart for Australia series but called up and told me about what were the oppositions weaknesses and which length to target. I followed his instructions and got success,” added Mukesh, who was named as a standby player during India’s World Test Championship final against Australia earlier this month.

