"I have no issues with Deepak Hooda bowling. It's just that who is your best spinner in the side? And why do you have to wait for him (Chahal)? One of the main reasons why one-day cricket has been a problem is these middle-overs. Because the game keeps meandering away. When a weapon like Chahal can get you wickets, why do you ?" he said further.

Opting to bat, Shai Hope smashed a delightful century, while Nicholas Pooran hit a half-century to power West Indies to 311 for six on Sunday. Opening the batting, Hope remained unbeaten on 115 off 135 balls, while Pooran scored 74 off 77 balls. For India, Shardul Thakur picked most wickets, returning with figures of three for 54 in 7 overs.

Chasing 312 to win, Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) struck fine half-centuries, but it was Axar Patel’s unbeaten 35-ball 64 that ultimately made the difference as India scampered home with two balls to spare. Alzarri Joseph (2/46) and Kyle Mayers (2/48) scalped two wickets apiece for the hosts.