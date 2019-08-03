India vs West Indies 1st T20I: What a debut it has been for young Navdeep Saini! The 26-year-old made his debut for India on the back of some brilliant performances in domestic cricket and was in the thick of things straight away. He was introduced in the attack in the fifth over and he came good as he picked up two wickets in his first over. Saini picked the wickets of Pooran and Hetmyer of consecutive balls. While Pooran scored 20, Hetmyer registered a golden duck. Saini’s show meant that he send Twitter in a frenzy as fans started hailing the young pacer as some also compared him with Jasprit Bumrah.

Here is how fans hailed him:

RCB fans while watching Navdeep Saini’s bowling#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/YPaNy1l7RT — Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) August 3, 2019

Dream debut for Navdeep Saini All the best for ur career young man 👍 — M.Teja Chintu (@MCT329) August 3, 2019

Navdeep Saini after WI batsmen gifting him wickets pic.twitter.com/QUGLxTHzgp — Abid. (@Abiidism) August 3, 2019

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to field first in the first T20 international against the West Indies here on Saturday.

Seamer Navdeep Saini will make his international debut while Manish Pandey is expected to bat at number four. Ravindra Jadeja will play in his first T20I since July 2017.

“This wicket has been under covers, so there might be a bit of moisture and it’s going to get flatter with more sun on it,” said India captain Virat Kohli at the toss.

He said the team has moved on from the World Cup heartbreak.

“It is always good to get on the park. The team has moved on, first few days were difficult when the tournament was going on. But you accept it and life goes on. We are pretty fine now and had a good exciting fielding session the day before and everyone is excited to take the field now,” he said.