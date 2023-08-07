Home

IND vs WI: Nicholas Pooran Found Guilty Of Breaching The ICC Code Of Conduct

Nicholas Pooran Found Guilty Of Breaching The ICC Code Of Conduct. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: West Indies’ wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against India in Guyana.

Pooran was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.

Pooran admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction of a reprimand that was proposed by match referee, Richie Richardson, and as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Pooran’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred following the review of a LBW decision in the 4th over of the India innings. Pooran criticized the umpires for having to use up a player review for a decision which he thought was clearly not out.

On-field umpires Leslie Reifer and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Pooran played a crucial role with the bat in West Indies’ win in the second T20I that put them 2-0 up in the five-match series. Chasing 153 to win, the skipper smashed a 40-ball 67, coming into bat in the first over after West Indies lost two wickets.

Despite India’s rallying back with the ball later, West Indies’ ninth-wicket pairing of Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hossein took their side to victory with an over to spare.

