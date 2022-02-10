Ahmedabad: Rohit Sharma-led India cruised to their second win in four days to seal the three-match ODI series against West Indies on Wednesday. Despite the win, ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar reckoned the team is missing allrounder Ravindra Jadeja – who can play the ideal finisher. Expecting him at No 7 or 8, Gavaskar pointed out that Jadeja scores runs and picks wickets as well.Also Read - Mohammad Kaif Shocked At Virat Kohli's Mode of Dismissal, Makes an Unique Observation | IND vs WI 2nd ODI

“Don’t forget, India are feeling the absence of Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7, 8. He was scoring so many runs and hitting the big shots. Brilliant fielder and picking up wickets in the middle order. He is being missed greatly by this Indian team,” Gavaskar said during the mid-innings break. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Three Captaincy Qualities That Has Impressed Ex-Pakistan Captain Salman Butt