Ahmedabad: While the world is criticizing the move where Rishabh Pant was made to open, senior Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik pointed out a move from captain Rohit Sharma during the second ODI on Wednesday. Calling the move as 'brave', Karthik admitted that he was impressed when Rohit brought on Washington Sundar against Odean Smith.

"I really liked Rohit's move of bringing Sundar on when Odean Smith was going good. That was a brave move. It was a very interesting one to bring the off-spinner on with the right-handers in play. He (Rohit) is willing to throw a bit of a bait," Karthi said while speaking on Cricbuzz.