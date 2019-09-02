Ind vs WI: Gigantic Rakheem Cornwall had all eyes on him when he batted for his 14 off 31 balls. His technique, his presence and his build made him the centre of attraction and understandably so. Cornwall’s amusing technique grabbed attention as he left the balls outside off-stump like Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith. Looks like this is a fast-catching trend. Smith developed an uncanny way of leaving balls outside the off-stump which was dramatic, now watching Cornwall do it must be a treat for fans.

Here is how Cornwall did a Steve Smith during the first innings at Jamaica:

Standing at 6’6 and weighing 140kgs, Cornwall becomes the heaviest Test cricketer ever, beating Australia’s Warwick Armstrong who weighed 133-139 kg. The 26-year-old has claimed 260 wickets in 55 first-class games at 23.90 apiece and scored 2,224 runs at 24.43.

Earlier, India thumped West Indies in their ICC World Test Championship opener in Antigua, registering their biggest win by runs away from home retained the same playing XI.

In the second Test as well, India is in a dominating position at stumps on Day 3. West Indies need 423 to win and they have eight wickets in hand.

Earlier, India, who were bowled out for 416 in the first innings, lost Mayank Agarwal (4) who was trapped in front by Roach. Agarwal went for a review but it was in vain.

In the first session, Bumrah finished with career-best Test figures which included a hat-trick on Saturday, while Shami snared his 150th Test wicket with the scalp of debutant Rahkeem Cornwall (14) after the hosts resumed on 87/7 with Cornwall and wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton at the crease.

Hamilton, who also made his Test debut in this match, got out for 5 to give Ishant Sharma his first wicket of the match after the experienced pacer scored his maiden Test fifty on Day 2. Before that, Shami had Cornwall caught at gully by Ajinkya Rahane for the day’s first wicket. The last wicket, that of Roach, was taken by Ravindra Jadeja.