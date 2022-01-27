Mumbai: From bagging a lucrative IPL contract to getting his maiden national call, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is certainly ticking the right boxes. After getting picked for the national squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies, Bishnoi recalled how Anil Kumble helped him along the way. Bishnoi still remembers the advice given to him by Kumble and hopes to adhere to it.Also Read - India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Back As Captain, Ravi Bishnoi Earns Maiden Call Up For ODI and T20 Series

"I have learned a lot from Anil sir, and those lessons have helped me in becoming a better cricketer. He would always guide me on how to back myself and never lose hope under pressure. Those things were of immense help. He always told me to play to my strengths. The advice was that I should stick to my basics and just execute the plans. There was no experiment. He gave me the confidence to play freely," Bishnoi to Sportstar.

Bishnoi confirmed that he had been preparing himself for this opportunity and hoped to grab his chance.

“I was waiting for my opportunity. I was preparing myself for the big league and was keeping myself ready so that I can give my hundred per cent whenever an opportunity comes my way. My only aim was to keep performing and then wait for my turn,” Bishnoi said.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.