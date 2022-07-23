New Delhi: Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri has made a big statement on all-rounder Hardik Pandya, that the IPL winning Gujarat Titans skipper might quit the 50-over game after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held in India.Also Read - Shardul Thakur Has To Compete With Hardik Pandya For The All-rounder Slot In Team India Feels Scott Styris

“50-over format might be pushed back but it can still survive if you focus just on the World Cup. From the ICC’s point of view, paramount importance should be given to World Cups, whether it is T20 World Cup or 50-over World Cup, the bucks have to increase”, Shastri told to Sky Sports.

“Test cricket will always remain because of the importance it brings to the game. You have players already choosing what formats they want to play. Take a Hardik Pandya. He wants to play T20 cricket and he is very clear in his mind that ‘I do not want to play anything else,” he said.

“He will play the 50-over cricket because there is a World Cup in India next year. After that, you might see him going from that as well. You will see a similar thing happening with other players, they will start choosing formats, they have every right to,” he further added.

Ben Stokes, one of the best all-rounders in the world retired from ODI cricket, owing to unsustainability to survive in the three formats. In modern-day cricket, players had to go through a hectic international schedule. So there are possibilities many stars might opt out from one of the formats in the near future, like Shastri predicted for Pandya.