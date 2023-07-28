Home

Hailing it as a faboulous catch, Jadeja felt it was good to see someone else take a catch of his bowling.

Barbados: Ravindra Jadeja is arguably one of the best fielder in the world currently. He is usually the one who takes brilliant catches of other’s bowling, but on this occasion, former India captain Virat Kohli took a one-handed screamer and that pleased the all-rounder. Hailing it as a faboulous catch, Jadeja felt it was good to see someone else take a catch of his bowling.

“Virat Kohli took a fabulous catch. It was low and Kohli held it wonderfully. Generally I take such catches on other’s bowling, but it felt good that somebody took it on my Bowling (laughs),” said Jadeja on a video shared by the BCCI.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja combined to take seven wickets between themselves while wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made his promotion to opening count by top-scoring with 52 as India beat West Indies by five wickets in an one-sided first ODI of the three-match series at Kensington Oval, here on Thursday.

Kuldeep, brought into the attack from 17th over, took 4-6 while Jadeja set the base for the West Indies collapse with 3-37. The duo spun a vicious web of spin wizardry to bowl out West Indies for their second lowest ODI total — 114 in 23 overs — against India.

In reply, Kishan opened the batting, took on the bowlers and hit seven fours and a six in his 46-ball 52 as the visitors’ rejigged their batting order. Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sat back as everyone else were given a go with the bat.

Rohit eventually came out to bat at number seven to finish off the chase with 163 balls remaining as India got their ninth consecutive win over West Indies.

