Trinidad: So what if your left-spinner Ravindra Jadeja is injured and is in doubt ahead of the opening ODI. India coach Rahul Dravid called a local ex-Under-19 player to India’s net session in Trinidad on the eve of the match. 20-year-old Amir Ali bowled his left-arm spin to Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill in the indoor nets. The young spinner spoke to Dravid for 30 minutes where he was seen taking keen interest in what was being told.Also Read - WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – West Indies vs India, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, 7:00 PM IST July 22, Friday

“It was a great experience bowling to an international batsman. I learned a lot, and coach Rahul Dravid gave some good input. It is stepping stone in my career and it was a great experience,” Amir Ali told senior sports journalist Vimal Kumar. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan on Verge of Equalling Virat Kohli's ODI Milestone; Could Break Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni's Record

It has been learnt from sources within BCCI that Jadeja will be rested for the entire ODI series as the management won’t take any sort of risk with his knee. He is expected to be fit on time before the 5-match T20I series, which starts from July 29th. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan BREAKS Silence on Viral Video With Coach Rahul Dravid

There is a chance that the management will not go onto name a deputy for Shikhar Dhawan and might give the responsibility to Rahul Dravid to make the call.

In the recently concluded series against England, Jadeja scored 104 in the 5th Test and has been contributing on a consistent basis on the field for his nation.

After their win against England, India would start overwhelming favourites despite missing big stars against West Indies, who have not been in the best of form lately.