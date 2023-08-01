Home

Ravindra Jadeja Reacts to Kapil Dev’s Arrogant Dig at Team India

Claiming that the team is not arrogant, Jadeja reckoned everyone has a right to make a comment.

Ravindra Jadeja on Kapil Dev's Comments

Trinidad: Ahead of the third and final ODI on Tuesday in Trinidad, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reacted to the ‘arrogant’ jibe former cricketer Kapil Dev made at the team. When Jadeja was asked about it during the pre-match presser, he seemed unaware of it and said that he does not check up on social media a lot. Claiming that the team is not arrogant, Jadeja reckoned everyone has a right to make a comment.

“I don’t know when he has said this. I don’t search these things on social media. See everyone has their own opinion. Ex-player have full right to share his opinion, but I don’t think there is any arrogance in this team,” Jadeja told reporters.

