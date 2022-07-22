New Delhi: BCCI has finally provided an update on Ravindra Jadeja’s injury ahead of the 1st ODI against Windies in Trinidad. As per various reports, the spin bowling all-rounder has sustained a knee injury which has nearly ruled him out of the ODI series starting 22 July.Also Read - IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

BCCI confirmed Ravindra Jadeja has sustained the knee injury and the all-rounder has been ruled out for the first two ODIs against West Indies.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared the following in a Tweet ahead of the first ODI.

“Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies” said BCCI.

“The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly” BCCI added.

BCCI Tweeted:

In the recently concluded series against England, Jadeja scored 104 in the 5th Test and has been contributing on a consistent basis on the field for India.