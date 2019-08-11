Ind vs WI: It is strange as India captain Virat Kohli made it clear at the toss that Rishabh Pant will bat at No 4 and will be followed by Shreyas Iyer, this is contrary to what was being thought. It seemed that Iyer who is more comfortable at the No 4 spot is in the side for that particular reason but that does not seem to be the case as Kohli made it clear at the toss. We are backing Rishabh to bat at four and Shreyas Iyer will bat at five. Four and five are more like floating batting positions for us, according to the situation of the game anyone can bat anywhere. For me, the top 3 and probably 6 and 7 are specialist batting positions than 4 and 5. I think it has become a topic of debate for a long time. In ODIs and T20s, 4 and 5 are your flexible guys,” Kohli said after winning his fifth toss in succession.

Here is how fans reacted to the call:

Shreyas Iyer at 5 will be underused.

Frustrating time for youngster continues.

Lack of opportunity for youngster like Iyer.#TeamIndia #WIvIND @imVkohli — Manish Chavda (@ManishPC10) August 11, 2019

I don’t understand why Rishabh Pant has come in at No. 4, instead of Shreyas Iyer. Why change things after exactly one match? This game of musical chairs and a weak middle-order cost India the World Cup. #INDvsWI — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) August 11, 2019

Rishabh Pant at No.4? Shreyas Iyer ko finish karne bhejoge kya?#WINvsIND #India #Pant — Nikhil Sharma (@Nikhil88601) August 11, 2019

It’s Not Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant is our New No. 4 Batsman.#INDvWI #WIvIND — Rohit Sharma FC (@Ro45FC) August 11, 2019

Virat Kohli backing Rishabh Pant at no. 4 is bizarre. If that’s the case , then why even pick Shreyas Iyer in the team. Mindless decision. Rohit should take over captaincy duties and that is crucial for Indian Cricket.#INDvWI — S Sathish Kumar (@sathishpsbb) August 11, 2019

At the time of filing the copy, Pant was on 17* off 30 balls. He has Kohli batting on 55* and India is in the box seat at 98/2 in 22 overs. Dhawan departed early for two runs as Rohit managed 18 off 34 balls but more importantly stitched a 50+ stand with his captain.