Young India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant faced the heat on social media once again after back-to-back failures against the Windies. He registered a golden duck in the opening match and followed it up with four off five balls in the second. It was a short ball and was well wide of off from Thomas, Pant wanted to steer it to the third man, it bounced extra and clipped the top-half of the bat and went up in the air. It went straight to Pollard at third man and he grabs it with utmost ease. Fans are now slamming him by asking him not to dream of replacing MS Dhoni ever.
Here is how he got trolled: