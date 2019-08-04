Young India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant faced the heat on social media once again after back-to-back failures against the Windies. He registered a golden duck in the opening match and followed it up with four off five balls in the second. It was a short ball and was well wide of off from Thomas, Pant wanted to steer it to the third man, it bounced extra and clipped the top-half of the bat and went up in the air. It went straight to Pollard at third man and he grabs it with utmost ease. Fans are now slamming him by asking him not to dream of replacing MS Dhoni ever.

Here is how he got trolled:

Rishabh Pant is making sure Dhoni eases his way into Indian side after his break. Always seems to be trying too hard in shorter formats for India. Wouldn’t mind giving a chance to Ishan Kishen or Sanju Samson a go, in upcoming series. #INDvsWI — Nikhil Kharoo (@nkharoo) August 4, 2019

Another irresponsible shot from Rishabh pant. He is wasting his opportunities he is getting in international cricket. Afraid that this might not continue this way long for him. He needs to put a price on his wicket rather than throwing it every time. — Aritra Mukherjee (@AritraM17879326) August 4, 2019

Another match another flop…. Rishabh pant you could never take Dhoni’s place #msdhoni — Kush (@Moksh16123668) August 4, 2019

Dear BCCI…..Why This looser (Rishabh Pant) at No. 4 ….. You 4get WC Semi…? — MaahiPal S Bisht (@Maahie1) August 4, 2019