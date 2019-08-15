Ind vs WI: Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant faced the heat once again in the West Indies tour for a failure. It was not just a failure, but irresponsibility on his behalf feel fans after he registered a golden duck in the 3rd ODI. Also, what frustrated the fans was the way he got out. Dhawan had just lost his wicket trying to go over mid-off, he failed. Pant tried the same of the very next ball and it was like an action replay of Dhawan’s dismissal. Pant has not had a good tour and it just got worse. Fans feel Pant should be replaced after the poor show and heights of immaturity.

Here is how he got trolled:

Rishabh Pant blowing chance after chance after chance.. same reckless first ball hoike which is mistimed and gets out. — Vinod Shankar (@vinshtweet) August 15, 2019

India should begin their search for a #4 in ODIs early for 2023 and #ShreyasIyer represents a good beginning. Need to start looking for a #6 too and #RishabhPant has to have some keepers looking over his shoulder. @BCCI — Shakya18 (@shakyamitra) August 15, 2019

If he cannot mend his ways, he’ll tend to lose. However going by whatever little I’ve seen of #RishabhPant, I’m confident he’ll make it big. Only a matter of time. @RishabhPant17 — P K T 🇮🇳 (@pramodthimmaiah) August 15, 2019