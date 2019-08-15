Ind vs WI: Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant faced the heat once again in the West Indies tour for a failure. It was not just a failure, but irresponsibility on his behalf feel fans after he registered a golden duck in the 3rd ODI. Also, what frustrated the fans was the way he got out. Dhawan had just lost his wicket trying to go over mid-off, he failed. Pant tried the same of the very next ball and it was like an action replay of Dhawan’s dismissal. Pant has not had a good tour and it just got worse. Fans feel Pant should be replaced after the poor show and heights of immaturity.
Here is how he got trolled: