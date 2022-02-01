Mumbai: As Rohit Sharma gets ready to start a new chapter in India cricket, there are talks and speculations about how he would go about things and be different from Virat Kohli. Ex-India pacer Ajit Agarkar reckons Rohit will be slightly more laidback than Kohli.Also Read - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Should Look to Stamp Their Authority, Urges Aakash Chopra

"Whatever we have seen of him, he will definitely be slightly laidback than Virat Kohli. But we have seen his leadership qualities, not just in franchise cricket. He has reached a stage of his career where he is extremely experienced, played a lot of matches in international cricket, so he has the experience of that," Agarkar on Star Sports show, Game Plan.

With big ICC events coming up, Agarkar states how Rohit's role as captain would be different. Agarkar said further: "Generally, there is a feel for the game required for a captain, it seems he has that. The responsibility will be different now because when you are a stand-in captain, you are there for a series or few matches but here you have to prepare a team for the next World Cup – whether it is T20 or 50-over."

Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of IPL and time and again – he has stepped in as and when Kohli took a rest. After a dismal show in South Africa, India would like to get back to winning ways against West Indies in the white-ball home series.

India host West Indies in a limited-overs series at home with the first ODI to start on February 5.