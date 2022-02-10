Ahmedabad: It surprised one and all when Rishabh Pant strode out to the middle on Wednesday along with captain Rohit Sharma after West Indies won the toss and opted to field during the second ODI. The swashbuckling left-hander looked out of ideas as he struggled in his 34-ball stay. Pant scored 18 and did not seem the part at the top.Also Read - Highlights IND vs WI 2nd ODI Scorecard: Prasidh Krishna-Suryakumar Yadav Star As India Take 2-0 Lead

While plaudits and fans questioned the management's bizarre call to open with Pant, Rohit explained why the decision was made. Following the 18-run win, Rohit – at the post-match presentation – said that the management wanted us to try something new. He also assured that Shikhar Dhawan would be back opening from the next game.

"I have been asked to try different things, so that was something different (on Pant opening). We wanted to try it one game and is not a permanent thing. Shikhar should be back for the next game. We don't mind losing a few games while trying out a few things. Because it is important to look at the long term goals. We will see what works out well for the team combination (for the final ODI)," he said.