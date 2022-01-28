Muscat: Two-time T20 world cup winning captain and former West Indies player Darren Sammy reckons Indian cricket is in “good hands” under Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he bracketed the senior India batter alongside the legendary MS Dhoni in their ability to get the best out of their teammates. A five-time IPL winning captain, a fit-again Rohit will take charge as full time India white ball captain in the upcoming three ODI and three T20Is series against the West Indies beginning in Ahmedabad on February 6.Also Read - India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Needs To Make Extra Efforts On Building Rapport With Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, Reckons Saba Karim

Rohit was made the captain after the BCCI removed Virat Kohli as the ODI skipper following his war of words with the Board. "Kohli has been exceptional with his performances on the field. I don't think it will affect the team," Sammy told PTI on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket here.

"Rohit has been an excellent captain (with Mumbai Indians), a good motivational leader. I've watched him captaining Mumbai in the IPL. He's among the captains who have won like MS Dhoni, (Gautam) Gambhir… All these guys can manage to get performances from their teammates. These captains normally get results and win trophies. I'm not worried about Indian cricket. It's in good hand," the 38-year-old added.

Sammy recollected how Dhoni finished the game for Chennai Super Kings with a six-ball 18 not out, smashing three boundaries in the last over against Delhi Capitals in the semifinal last season. CSK won their fourth IPL title in 2021 beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

“You see guys like MS… He didn’t do much the entire season but when the team needed him to fire in the playoffs, he was out there in full flow,” Sammy said.

Inputs from PTI