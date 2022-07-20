Trinidad: The Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India has arrived in Trinidad and the team arrived in style. A lot would be expected from the side despite the absence of big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While India would miss the services of the seniors, there would be an opportunity for some players to play well and make a case for them ahead of the T20 World Cup later in the year.Also Read - WATCH: Rahul Dravid Steals Show in Shikhar Dhawan's Latest Instagram Reel as Team India Prepare For West Indies Series

The team is set to hit the nets today.

While Rohit and Rishabh Pant are set to join the side for the T20I series, Kohli will miss the entire tour. The Indian team will also travel to Zimbabwe for the ODI series after the completion of the Windies tour.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs for WI: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

India’s squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (subject to fitness test), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav (subject to fitness test), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.