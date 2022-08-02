St. Kitts: India captain Rohit Sharma surprised everyone with his tactics in the 2nd T20I, as an inexperienced Avesh Khan was asked to bowl the pen-ultimate 20th over for defending 10 runs in the over. It was anticipated that Bhuvneshwar Kumar being the more experienced bowler will be entrusted with the task, however, Avesh was given a go-ahead. However, the 25-year-old couldn’t deliver as hosts won by 5 wickets.Also Read - IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

Rohit explained the rationale behind the decision and said it was part of the strategy to give the final over of the innings to pace bowler Avesh in order to give him the experience to bowl the death overs.

“It’s all about giving opportunity. We know Bhuvneshwar (Kumar), what he brings to the table, but if you don’t give opportunity to Avesh (Khan) or Arshdeep (Singh) you will never find out what it means to bowl at the death for India. They have done it in the IPL. Just one game, those guys don’t need to panic. They need backing and opportunity,” opined Sharma. Also Read - West Indies vs India 2nd T20I: Hard Lessons That May Help In The Long Run

The skipper said he was happy with the team performance, given they gave a tough fight to the West Indies even while defending a meagre total.

“Proud of the team. When you are defending a target like that, it can end in 13-14 overs or you try to drag it to the last over. Guys kept fighting, it was important to take wickets. The planning we did, the guys came and executed. Happy with bowlers, but there are certain things in the batting we need to look at. I will again and again say that we will continue to bat in this fashion because we want to achieve something. One-off result, shouldn’t panic. After one loss we won’t change things around.”

Inida will look to rectify their batting mistakes in the 3rd T20I scheduled on Tuesday. Like 2nd T20I, the match today will be played with a delayed start at 9:30 PM IST.

Inputs from IANS