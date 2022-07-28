Trinidad: Regular captain of Team India, Rohit Sharma, is loved by his fans and hence they found it disappointing not to see him feature in the ODIs. Rohit was on a break after the tour of England and has now reached the Caribbean to be a part of the T20I squad. Rohit was spotted with the team on Wednesday during the third and final ODI at Port-of-Spain.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Wants Shikhar Dhawan Because They Both Have Very Good Partnerships - Pragyan Ojha on IND Opener's WC Chances

Following the whitewash, Rohit was spotted in the dressing-room team picture where he was standing on the side with the entire side. His presence in the picture has delighted the fans who have reacted.

Being arguably the best white-ball cricketer of the generation, eyes would be on Rohit when he plays in the T20Is against West Indies. The regular India captain has not been in the best of form with the bat and he would ideally like to turn things around.

The upcoming T20Is would provide another opportunity for the Indian team to get their house in order ahead of the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place later in the year in Australia. India, on current form, would start as one of the favourites for sure.