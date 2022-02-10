Ahmedabad: In a matter of four days, Rohit Sharma-led India has changed things for the side which was whitewashed a month back in South Africa. India has won two ODIs on the trot against West Indies at home and the side looks to be back on track. Impressed with Rohit’s leadership, ex-Pakistan opener Salman Butt pointed out three qualities about the former that stood out.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Explains Why Rishabh Pant Was Made to Open in 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Butt said Rohit's field placing was on point, bowling changes, and his attacking approach was commendable.

"Rohit Sharma's field placing was on point. It's good to see the attacking approach and those bowling changes. He was on top of his game as captain today. Low-scoring games test you tactically," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Butt also went on to compare Rohit’s captaincy with that of Virat Kohli. He added: “If we are highly critical of Virat Kohli’s captaincy, then India has not won any ICC trophy under him. But his win percentage is still good. Rohit as captain is tactically very sound and has proved that in the IPL. He qualifies for the role of captain, but I wouldn’t say Kohli was not a good skipper.”